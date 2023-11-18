Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGF opened at $14.22 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

