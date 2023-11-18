Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,484,000 after purchasing an additional 745,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paramount Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,939,000 after purchasing an additional 475,380 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Paramount Global by 27.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

