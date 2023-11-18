Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 29.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.41.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.