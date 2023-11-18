Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

