Wintrust Investments LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 128.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

