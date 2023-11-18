Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 740 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

