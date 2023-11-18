Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 3,043 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,267,500 shares of company stock worth $30,081,475. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.