BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 568,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 431.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 146,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 111,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.