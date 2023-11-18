Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,267,500 shares of company stock worth $30,081,475. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

