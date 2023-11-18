Wintrust Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.