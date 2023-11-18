Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.