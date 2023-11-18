Wintrust Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 85.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 89.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

