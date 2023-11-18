Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 253 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.