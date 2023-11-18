Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $296,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.57 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

