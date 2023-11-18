Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 749 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 214,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

