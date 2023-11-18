Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 3,806 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

