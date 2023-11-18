Westlake Co. (WLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. Westlake has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.