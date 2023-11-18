Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.39 and a twelve month high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

