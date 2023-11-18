Wintrust Investments LLC Has $450,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 68,347 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAX opened at $35.46 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.