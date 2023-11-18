Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

