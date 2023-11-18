Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 472 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

