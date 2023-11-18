Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $340,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.