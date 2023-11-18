Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Vincent T. Cubbage Sells 37,500 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 37,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $22,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,953 shares in the company, valued at $584,961.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyliion Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

