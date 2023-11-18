Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Buys 50,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,114.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sonendo stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
