Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

