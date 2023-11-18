Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,545 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

