Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

