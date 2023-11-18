Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 7.6 %
SCVL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
