Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 7.6 %

SCVL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

