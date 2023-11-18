Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
CODYY opened at $12.71 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.