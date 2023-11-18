Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 14,342 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

