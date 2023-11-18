Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,074 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Aflac worth $222,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock worth $13,413,385 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.