Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782,755 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.90% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

