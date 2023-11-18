Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,151 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

DFIV stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

