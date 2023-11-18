Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 33,965 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

