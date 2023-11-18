Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 74,119 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,141,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after buying an additional 547,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,538,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

