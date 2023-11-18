Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

