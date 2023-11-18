Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,016,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

