Burney Co. Sells 1,780 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.
Veradigm Stock Performance
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
