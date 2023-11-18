Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

