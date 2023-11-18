Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.