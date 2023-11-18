Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.