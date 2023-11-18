Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 245,761 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $208,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

