Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

