Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.01 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 368,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 56,768 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.