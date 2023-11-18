Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $560.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $567.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

