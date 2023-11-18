Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,293,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

