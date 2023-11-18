Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $207.69 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

