Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,781 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

