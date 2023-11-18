iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWP stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

