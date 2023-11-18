Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

